How good is your Jacaranda Festival history?

HOW well do you know the history of our Jacaranda Festival?

The Daily Examiner took to the streets to find out, and ask the people one question: when was the first Jacaranda Festival?

There were some close guesses, some not so close guesses, and some Jacaranda Festival buffs who knew the answer in one guess.

For those of you playing at home, according to the Jacaranda Festival's official history, the first festival was held in 1935, and has been going strong ever since!