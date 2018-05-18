Menu
Harwood Bridge
Harwood Bridge
How Harwood Marine has saved bridge contractors millions

Tim Howard
by
1st May 2018 8:04 PM

A LOCAL marine business says it has made about $1million from the Harwood Bridge project, but its facilities and location near the site has saved the project many millions more.

Harwood Marine managing director Ross Roberts said he was delighted with how the business had been able to fit into the project, which is making such rapid progress across the Clarence River it will be completed well before the two sections of the Pacific Highway it will connect.

Bridge contractor Acciona Ferrovial Joint Venture/Pacifico's project director, Eduardo Gutierrez, backed Mr Roberts' assessment.

"Being only a mile away on the river, they are as good as on site for the work they do for us," Mr Gutierrez said.

"When we brought in the big hammers we use to drive in the bridge piles, they were able to be brought in and assembled at the slipway then brought to the bridge site on barges.

"If we didn't have our heavy-lift facilities at the slipway, some of this work would have been done ... at Newcastle."

