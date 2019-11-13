How housework led to Young Stars of Country reunion

Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole formed a lifelong friendship after touring the country as one half of The Young Stars of Country.

THE Young Stars of Country - Adam Harvey, Beccy Cole, Darren Coggan and Felicity Urquhart - are reuniting to celebrate the tour which helped to jump start their careers.

Back in 1999, the country music newcomers were dubbed the young stars of country by their booking agent. Not only did they form lasting friendships on the tour, the 'awesome foursome' went on to win a Golden Guitar Award in 2001 for Vocal Collaboration of the Year with their live version of Dolly Parton's Do I Ever Cross Your Mind recorded at the Gympie Muster.

They now have more than two dozen Golden Guitars between them. But Harvey says their reunion was the result of a happy accident.

"I'm a clean freak, which drives my wife crazy, and I was doing some house work and I looked at one of those Golden Guitars on the mantle piece and it was the one we'd won. I saw the date on it and I rang Beccy and said 'You're not going to believe this but it was 20 years ago we all started touring together'," Harvey says.

"I said 'You know what? We should do something to celebrate that. Let's get on the road again'.

"Felicity and Darren really jumped at the idea. Like us, they thought it would be a great opportunity to tour together again and relive all those memories."

While there were plenty of pranks and after-gig parties during the original tour, what Harvey remembers are the quiet moments which formed the foundation of their musical family.

"I still remember while Beccy would be on stage and I'd rock her little baby boy Ricky to sleep backstage," he says. "Beccy would say 'That really suits you' and I'd say 'Don't be stupid'. Now I have 18-year-old kids of my own."

Jokingly referring to themselves as the 'old farts of country', the artists have been busy rehearsing special four-part harmonies for the tour.

"We'll do a lot of stuff on stage together - classic country stuff, some stuff on our own, duos; we'll mix it all up a bit. And there are plenty of funny stories to tell about each other," he says.

"We're going to do a four-part harmony version of Raining On The Rock by John Williamson and a bit of Slim Dusty. It's been really fun learning a lot of new harmonies and things I don't normally do.

"We also have some great vision and footage of us in the old days we'll show up on the stage behind us,. Darren was a huge help with that. He's kept a lot of those old photos and videos. It adds another dimension to the show."

The Reunion - Young Stars of Country 20 Years On plays the Empire Theatre in Toowoomba on November 21, Twin Towns in Tweed Heads on November 22, the Ballina RSL Club on November 23 and the Caloundra RSL Club on November 24.