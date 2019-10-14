Menu
The incomes of Clarence Valley schools.
Education

How incomes for Clarence Valley schools compare

Geoff Egan
by
14th Oct 2019 2:00 AM
ONE Clarence Valley school received more than $41.4 million in State and Federal Government money in three years - giving it the highest funding in the region.

The massive amount of money some schools have received from governments can be revealed after an independent compilation of figures from the MySchool website.

Grafton High School, in Grafton, received more money from government coffers than any other school in the region, receiving $41.4 million over the three most recently available years.

Maclean High School, Maclean, received the second highest amount of state and federal government funding with $40.8 million.

South Grafton High School in South Grafton was the third highest in the region receiving $40.8 million over the three year period.

The figures reveal exactly how much money every school has received from government funding over 2015, 2016 and 2017 calendar years and how much money has been spent on capital projects over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.

Baryulgil Public School in Baryulgil received the most government funding per student of any school in the Clarence Valley region. The school, which had 10 students in 2017, received $52,282 in government funding for each child.

Rappville Public School in Rappville received $41,429 for each of its 10 students in 2017, the Clarence Valley region's second highest funding per student.

Over 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years, Pacific Valley Christian School, in Townsend, spent $3.3 million on capital expenditure, more than any other school in the Clarence Valley region.

Over that same three year period Grafton High School spent $1.8 million on capital expenditure, the region's second highest.

South Grafton High School spent $1.7 million on capital expenditure over that period, the third highest in the Clarence Valley region. 

Grafton Daily Examiner

