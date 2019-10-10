WHAT HAPPENED: Multiple shots fired at man at Bowen station

The scene of the police shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

SIRENS screaming down the quiet Bowen streets on Wednesday afternoon was the first alert that all was not as peaceful as it seemed in the casual coastal town.

Emergency services were racing to the Bowen Police Station on Powell St, about 2.30pm, with reports of a man shot in a police shooting.

A crime scene has been declared and the matter is being investigated by Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

At this stage, police have confirmed officers opened fire on a 35-year-old Bowen man after he allegedly smashed through the back doors of the station with a chain.

He was also armed with a knife.

Mackay Police Acting Superintendent Ian Haughton said the man was 'threatening' as he forced his way into the station allegedly wielding a knife.

Initially police attempted to taser the man, but when that failed, multiple shots were fired, striking his hand and abdomen.

Most workers in surrounding Bowen business were oblivious to the scenes rapidly unfolding at the Bowen Police Station.

One witness said he saw two police cars 'flying' through the Bowen Home Timber and Hardware parking lot about 2.30pm.

Bowen Home Timber and Hardware is located on Williams St, directly behind the Bowen Police Station.

The witness said about five minutes after he saw the police cars tearing through the parking lot, an ambulance arrived at the scene.

No officers were hurt in the incident and police at the scene rendered first aid as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

The man was transported to Bowen Hospital in a serious condition about 2.55pm, and shortly after airlifted to Townsville Hospital where he arrived at 6pm in a stable, but serious condition.

Reports have indicated the man may lose a couple of fingers.

Acting Superintendent Haughton said the internal and external doors of the station were damaged in the incident.

The lead up to the incident was vital to police investigations Acting Superintendent Haughton said.

He urges anyone in either Powell or Herbet St in the moments before 2.30pm with dashcam footage to contact Police Link (131 444) or Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000) and advise their location and name, so police can make contact.

"The motivations of this person to do this today have not yet been established and will form a part of the investigation that does occur," Acting Superintendent Haughton said.

"This is just another challenge that you see police encounter, and this is unique to say the least, but we'll work through this.

"It's concerning wherever it happens, and whoever is confronted in instances like this. For us as a police group, it is concerning."