How Jaz Grady captures the authentic image

IN an era of carefully curated photos designed to project a false sense of perfection, Grafton photographer Jaz Grady has maintained an authentic image.

Known to have, on average, three cameras with her at all times, when it comes to capturing a moment, unlike her fellow GenY counterparts, Jaz works from a single-shot ethos.

"If it's meant to be, it's meant to be,” she said.

"I won't be like let's take 50 shots, it's more, let's get one shot and if I miss it, then that's okay because, for me, it's got to be genuine.”

With her latest exhibition, Five Years in Thirty Days, the result of a documentary photo trip to India last year, Jaz hopes it will challenge the Clarence Valley's preconceived notions of culture.

"It's such a juxtaposition of a place,” she said.

"You've got these amazing smells and then you've got the smell of urine in the streets. You've got the poorest people and then you've got the most generous community.”

Even an attempt to subtly offer a large tip to a roadside stall selling biscuits for four cents a packet challenged Jaz's subconscious assumptions of India being 'known' for scammers..

"When it was added up, he showed us the total and I told him 'you keep the change' and he said 'thank you'.

As we were leaving, the woman started going off and I thought, oh no, did we totally just underpay, or are we about to be ripped off, which is a horrible thing to think,” she said.

"It turns out, she went crook at him because he didn't give our change back, so she came out and gave it back to us.

They were selling biscuits for four cents a packet yet she was angry at him for not giving back our change. It was incredible.”

Jaz Grady travelled to India to capture the authentic image. Her collection will be exhibited this Thursday at Hear & Soul Cafe. Jaz Grady

Her documentary-style collection, from intimate portraits of locals to striking desert landscapes complemented by a brief essay describing the full context of the scene, reflect that one-shot authenticity Jaz tries to achieve, thereby challenging the notion of a contrived moment.

"I like that if you miss it, you miss it; it wasn't supposed to be,” she said.

"With the camera, I was using for this trip, I kept missing smiles. When I looked it up, it turned out the shutter was 0.03 seconds slower than I'm used to, so I had to train myself to be 0.03 seconds faster.”

Although Jaz primarily works with analogue cameras, the India trip forced her to go digital.

"X-ray machines can damage film, and I even researched mobile kits so I could process on the go while I was over there, but I just decided, especially for a first overseas trip, I didn't want to feel encumbered by gear,” she said.

"I bought a new kit where the camera is digital but it's all laid out just like an analogue.”

While some of her photos from the trip are available on social media platforms like Instagram, Jaz is reluctant to present a branded version of herself to simply gain 'likes'.

"I'm not about being fake on social media,” she said.

"I can't handle things that are being forced or falsified. We live in an age of sponsorship and influencers which I feel that's all Instagram is, but it feels like all mediums are being tainted like this.

"For someone like myself who just likes to document a moment, I feel (social media) is impacting art; what we're seeing and also what's being created.

It's definitely an interesting time to be an artist."

WHAT: Five Years in Thirty Days

WHEN: 6:30pm, Thursday, April 12

WHERE: Heart & Soul Cafe, Grafton

COST: $25