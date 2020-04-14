How Wiggle Lachy’s girlfriend popped the question

Lachlan Gillespie, the Purple Wiggle, announces his engagement to his ballet dancer girlfriend Dana Stephensen after she popped the question. Picture: instagram

Lachlan Gillespie, the Purple Wiggle, is engaged to his ballet dancer girlfriend Dana Stephensen after she popped the question.

The overjoyed entertainer posted his happy news on Instagram, revealing that the romantic proposal was a family affair, with the Australian Ballet star's adorable son Jasper taking part.

"On Thursday night, Dana asked me to marry her at home under a fairy light sky and a very excited little boy in a beautiful bow tie," Gillespie wrote on Instagram.

The loved-up pair met while Stephensen was part of the Australian Ballet team that recorded a DVD with The Wiggles.

It's been a rollercoaster few years for the Brisbane-born Gillespie after the shock break-up of his marriage to Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins.

The pair announced their engagement in May 2015, married in a fairytale Scottish-themed ceremony in April the following year and announced their separation in August 2018.

In December, Watkins told Stellar magazine that she knew her ex-husband and Stephensen would be a perfect match.

"Dana and Lachy have a similar energy, and I said to a friend that they would be perfect together," Watkins told Stellar.

"But she was in a relationship, so I didn't say anything to him."

Emma Watkins and Lachy Gillespie remain on good terms.

Watkins has also found love after her dramatic marriage split, which shocked the entertainment world.

The beloved children's star is now dating Wiggles band member Oliver Brian, who she described as a "calm and thoughtful person".

