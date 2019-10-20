Menu
How to listen to the Cowper podcast

20th Oct 2019 12:30 AM
FROM The Daily Examiner is a six-part series that takes listeners on an emotional journey to reveal the full story behind the Cowper bus tragedy which killed 21 people in the early hours of October 20, 1989.

At the time it was the worst road disaster. Subsequent inquests led to revolutionary changes to the road safety laws and triggered the nation's largest ever road infrastructure project - the dual-carriageway Pacific Highway upgrade between Sydney and Brisbane.

Told through the eyes of those who witnessed the horror, some sharing their story for the first time, each episode explores a different aspect of the event to reveal a tangled web of trauma and negligence.

Episode 1 | Hell on Earth

Just before dawn, 21 strangers are brutally killed, leaving a tangled web of trauma and culpability in its wake.

     iTunes  |  Stitcher  | Spotify       

Launched on Sunday, October 20, 2019 to mark 30 years since the tragedy, a new episode in the six-part series will be released every Sunday.

