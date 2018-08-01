Iluka's 13-year wait for an ambulance

Mr Gulaptis is surrounded by members of the Iluka Ambulance Action Group. Front and centre is 12 year-old Iluka Public School students Millie Speirs who designed the logo for the campaign t-shirts.

HOW long is too long? Thirteen years according to the Iluka community.

NSW Ambulance officials addressed the Iluka community on Monday night at a meeting to discuss to the possibility of an ambulance station in the isolated town.

When one of the six representatives who attended the meeting, said Iluka would not receive an Ambulance station until 2031, the community was outraged.

Following years of campaigning from the Iluka Ambulance Action Group and community support, one person described the 13-year wait as 'laughable'.

Colin Campbell expressed his concern over this decision, especially with the aging population in Iluka.

Mr Campbell added while they addressed the communities cries for an ambulance station at first, the meeting soon became more of a recruitment drive presentation on the advantages of a volunteer first responder program.

"With a population average age 65 and above, and a similar attempt to appoint first response officers (a few) years ago," he said.

"I would venture to say that 95% of the locals attending (the meeting) would have left the meeting unsatisfied with the outcome."

Mr Campbell said he felt the NSW Ambulance officials were very negative in the way they dealt with the whole situation.

"I think everyone thought it was to get some answers and that they date of 2031 was given to us immediately, and from there on... we had a recruitment drive," he said.

According to NSW Ambulance, population and workload projections are done when considering where an ambulance station will go.

Mr Campbell said making the community wait 13 years was atrocious. "It was explained to us by Chris Gulaptis that it could take years, but not 13 of them, it was ridiculous," he said.

Mr Campbell has been a resident of Iluka for about 18 months, and when he was first searching for a house, they signed a petition for an ambulance station.

"One of the residents, he said the population could be 2-3000, but during summer, it doubles maybe triples," he said.

"At the meeting, there were about 250-300 people, around 200 people or just over put their hands up acknowledging that they'd had to use the ambulance at some stage."

Mr Gulaptis said that despite what NSW Ambulance officials say, he will continue to campaign for an ambulance station.

"It has one of the highest ageing populations across the state with 60% of residents over the age of 60, is a popular tourist destination which triples in size during the peak season and is quite isolated being surrounded by national park with only one way in and out.

"I have already spoken to the Health Minister and the Deputy Premier and will continue to press a strong case for Iluka.

"There is nothing more powerful than a community unified in its cause and I have assured them I will walk side by side with them in their campaign for an Ambulance service."

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said they attended the meeting to gauge interest in the Community First Responder program.

"Current service planning data analysis indicates that the community would benefit from a volunteer program such as the Community First Responders (CFR) program," they said.

"In discussions and questions it was identified that there is interest in a CFR program in Iluka, and further discussion centred on working with the community to identify what model would work for them."