How long you'll wait for surgery at Clarence hospitals

SOME Clarence Valley elective surgery patients are waiting about 36 weeks for their operations but 99.3 per cent of Grafton Hospital patients are going under the knife on time.

NSW Health data for the January-March quarter shows the hospital performed 576 elective surgeries, completing most within the recommended timeframe.

Urgent cases and semi-urgent fared the best, with 100 per cent of patients going under the knife when they should have.

Just 1.6 per cent of non-urgent patients did not have their operations done on time.

Urgent patients waited about nine days to have their operations.

Semi-urgent patients waited 48 days, a three-day increase on the previous year and non-urgent patients waited 257 days - a 39-day increase on 2017.

There were 829 patients on the elective surgery waiting list at the end of the quarter.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said Grafton Base Hospital saw a 15 per cent increase in the numbers of patients receiving elective surgery for the quarter compared to the same time last year.

"Even with this increase in surgeries performed, more patients were able to receive their surgery within the clinically recommended timeframes," Mr Jones said.

"It's great to see our surgical services performing well and being able to accommodate the additional patients requiring elective surgery in the region.

"It shows that our staff and systems in the Clarence are working well and credit goes to those people involved at every step along the way in producing these good results which benefit patients in our facilities."

Demand on our hospital emergency department continues to grow. MJFelt

Pressure on our emergency departments

GRAFTON Base Hospital emergency department patients are waiting up to 33 minutes before receiving medical attention.

NSW Health Data for the January-March quarter shows there were 6433 emergency department presentations in the three months, with 791 patients arriving by ambulance.

About 1043 patients were categorised as non-urgent.

Emergency patients were generally treated within eight minutes while the median wait for non-urgent cases was 33 minutes.

Maclean District Hospital experienced a 2.3 per cent increase in presentations over the quarter, compared to 2017.

"While urgent presentations to emergency departments have declined compared to last year, there are still patients coming to hospital emergency departments for non-emergency reasons who could receive treatment more appropriately by accessing services such as their GP or pharmacy," Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said. - NewsRegional

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistics for Grafton Hospital

Median emergency department wait in January-March, 2018: 33 minutes

Emergency department presentations in January-March, 2018: 6433

Number of elective surgery operations in January-March: 576

Source: NSW Health