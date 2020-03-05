How Lower Clarence community saved their hospital

A large crowd gathered at Maclean Showground's Jim Thompson Pavilion to protest the planned reconfiguration of Maclean District Hospital.

IT'S BEEN a torrid time for those involved, and those in the Lower Clarence community who rallied to keep the top level of the hospital working, but it was only three-weeks ago that the health district made its announcement.

The Daily Examiner has covered every angle of Maclean's fight for their hospital, as this timeline shows:

The announcement is made - Feb. 11

The health district calls a snap meeting of staff to tell of a bed redistribution, and they deny concerns over a ward closure.

Two jobs rumoured to be gone - Feb. 12

The Health Services union claims two jobs to be lost after local health board to redistribute acute beds.

Maclean Hospital.

Hospital board claims plan will improve resources - Feb. 13

The health district again dispelled talk of the closure of level 2, while the HSU claimed only half and hour's notice was given for meeting

Gulaptis responds to concerns - Feb. 14

MP promises to keep watchful eye on proposed changes to ensure the health district honours commitment to community.

Community forum organised - Feb. 17

The NSW Nurses & Midwives Association release plans to hold community forum as unions meet with health district.

A flyer for the NSW Nurses & Midwives Association community consultation over changes to Maclean Hospital.

Petition racks up the signatures - Feb. 18

An online petition calling for the halt of the redistribution plan racks up more than 500 signatures in a day.

Health district creates second forum - Feb. 22

Outcry as officials say they can't attend nurses forum, instead organising their own the day before.

Health district meeting "disingenuous" - Feb. 25

NSW Nurses & Midwives Association and HSU officials slam district, saying consultation had been overlooked in process.

No cuts, no cuts, no cuts - Feb. 28

They couldn't say it often enough, but an often hostile crowd at community meeting didn't seem to believe health officials over plan for hospital.

Director Clinical Operations NNSWLHD Lynne Weir listens to a question from Bob McPherson at the community information session over Maclean Hospital

Costs laid out at nurses meeting - Feb. 28

A full house at a meeting at Maclean Showground heard the frustration at health district plan.

Hospital issue is raised at state conference - Mar 2

Local Labor Party members raise issue of Maclean Hospital at Country Labor conference, presenting petition to Shadow Minister for health Ryan Park.

Health district has change of mind on hospital - Mar 4

The board back away from their plan to reconfigure Maclean Hospital and set up community action group.

Clarence MP praises hospital rethink - Mar 4

Chris Gulaptis acknowledges angst and uncertainty over Maclean Hospital reconfiguration.

'They underestimated the Lower Clarence' - Mar 5

Community members praise people power for changing decision over hospital restructure.

Unions to watch over Maclean Hospital - Mar 5

Both unions say their members are pleased with decision to defer plans to move acute beds.

