How Mackay man built booming business in just eight years

CONTINUAL EXPANSION: Mackay podiatrist Phil Marshman is moving to a bigger and better clinic thanks to his mentality on excellence.

A MACKAY podiatrist's success can't be measured in feet but in a new tenancy he's snagged, ensuring that he continues to expand his business and kick goals.

Phil Marshman will be moving his business, Pioneer Podiatry near the Mater Hospital, to the Mackay Specialist Medical Centre later this year.

His business has flourished through "excellence" over the past eight years and he is hopeful he can grow it to a point where it's hands off.

It's been three years since he and his team moved into the Willetts Rd site.

"As a business we started in 2010, it's grown from just myself and a receptionist to a team of seven now," Mr Marshman said.

"We've gone from that to taking on a huge big tenancy and a 10-year lease."

He said currently there were three podiatrists at his clinic, and another arriving in the second half of this year, with plans to grow to a team of six in the next few years.

Mr Marshman graduated 14 years ago from the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, where he spent time working for another practice then left travelling.

While away his partner fell pregnant and Mr Marshman decided it was time to return home and get back to work.

"By the time we came back she was six months pregnant - this was 10 years ago, 2008, when our first child was born," he said.

"What was borne out of necessity, that I have to make some income, has now grown to what I never expected it to be.

"I never intended to start a business. It just came out of an internal desire to do what I knew I could do well and now that's growing into a business that can do that thing well.

"This came from a desire to express the best version of what we can do as a profession."

With a big expansion under way, Mr Marshman couldn't nail down his success or his ability to traverse the boom and bust of the past few years.

"In a time where we've seen businesses come and go, health businesses and businesses in general, we've just grown every year," he said.

Mr Marshman said healthcare was a necessary service and thus more immune to economic downturn than other businesses.

"If you have a sore foot, you will give us a call, it may take four weeks instead of four days," he joked.

Pioneer Podiatry does outreach services as well heading out to Clermont, Dysart, Emerald and the like to ensure the health of smaller communities.

But it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the young podiatrist. He said starting his own business was hard, with no one-size-fits-all approach.

"It's something they don't teach you in uni, you never learn the skills to succeed in running a business, that's challenging," Mr Marshman said.