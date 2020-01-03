How many books could you read in 52 weeks?

Jarvis McPhee with two of his favourite books.

IF YOU were going to set a goal of reading more books this year, how many would you pick?

For some five might be a stretch, but for Jarvis McPhee – 52 was like a walk in the library.

Early last year Jarvis set himself the challenge of reading 52 books in 52 weeks and he didn’t just complete they task – he smashed it – reading right up until midnight New Year’s Eve.

“I read 58 books,” he said.

“The last book I finished at 11.54 on December 31,” he said.

Aided by two libraries and an excel spreadsheet, Jarvis said the feat was “not that hard” because he was doing what he loved, whether it be at home or on the bus from school.

The key to his success was reading books which he had a keen interested in, which for Jarvis meant plenty of Greek mythology.

“I stick to all my favourite things like Greek mythology and fantasy.”

“I like Greek mythology because they have ancient things like armour whereas these days instead of coming close and fighting we just use guns and fight from afar.”

His favourite writers over the course of the challenge were Rick Riordon and Matthew Reilly, the latter being discovered last year to become his second favourite author.

When it was suggested to Jarvis there were some people out there who didn’t enjoy reading books all that much, the 12-year-old was unsurprised.

“My sister has only read like 17 books in her whole life,” he said.

“I think people should read because sometimes it is educational and sometimes it is fun.”

Some poeople might identify with starting a book and thinking – ‘I am just not that into it’ and even Jarvis accepted it happened to him – albeit not very often.

“I had that once,” he said.

“I did read a David Attenborough one and didn’t really like it.”

So where to from here for the prodigious reader?

As he makes the transition to high-school Jarvis said he would “take a step back” from reading all new books and re-read some of his favourites, starting off with Heroes of Olympus – The Lost Hero by Rick Riordon.

And as sure as he is about his love of reading, Jarvis was unequivocal when it came to the possibility of one day trying his hand at writing.

“I hate writing!” he said.

“If I had a choice between reading and writing it would be reading – unless it was writing ‘I hate writing.”