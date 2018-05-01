Menu
Coffs Harbour Highway patrol Srg. Jarrod Lagan breath testing. NSW police. 26 July 2017
Crime

How many drivers tested positive for drugs?

1st May 2018 10:39 AM

A THREE day random drug and breath testing operation last weekend targeting on reducing road trauma caused by serious injury accidents has found 16 people tested positive for drugs while behind the wheel of a car.

Police from the Coffs/Clarence Police District were assisted by officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command during the operation.

The operation targeted Bellingen on Friday, Grafton on Saturday and Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

In total, 959 breath test were conducted, whilst 321 drivers were tested for drugs. Two drivers were charged with mid-range drink driving, whilst 10 drivers allegedly tested positive for cannabis, and six drivers tested positive for methylamphetamines.

Coffs/Clarence Police District's Road Policing spokesperson, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said he was pleased with the feedback they got from drivers during the operation.

"They are supportive of police getting drugged and drunk drivers off the roads,” he said.

"I am concerned that drivers, despite there being a wealth of information available, still continue to drink and drive. Our message is simple; If you drink, then don't drive.

"Just as concerning is the number of drivers detected with serious drugs in their system. Whilst we wait for the lab results to be returned, I am deeply concerned that some in our community think that taking drugs and driving is acceptable.

"These drivers are a real risk to the community by driving whilst affected by drugs. Our roads are full of people and families going about their activities, including kids sport, and we have a careless minority in the community that think consuming dangerous drugs, and then driving, is acceptable.

"Our message is; there will be an increase in random drug testing in the months to come, continue with a disregard to the safety of our community by taking drugs and driving, and you will eventually be caught.”

