Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IMPROVED PUBLIC AMENITY: An artist's impression of what Clarence Valley Council has planned for its Grafton river frontage once it has purchased the required land.
IMPROVED PUBLIC AMENITY: An artist's impression of what Clarence Valley Council has planned for its Grafton river frontage once it has purchased the required land.
Council News

How money from the new jail is helping Grafton's river front

Tim Howard
by
28th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEN years after settling on the Clouston Plan to tune up the riverbank in Grafton, Clarence Valley Council is about to take major steps to bring it to fruition.

On Tuesday the council agreed to pursue the purchase blocks of riverfront land in Grafton, using $2 million of the $3 million developer contributions from the new Grafton jail.

Although the specific blocks remain confidential while the council negotiates with the owners, council says the land between Memorial Park and Grafton Bridge is the target zone.

The majority of this land is owned by the Anglican and Catholic churches, but there are some privately owned blocks.

Council's director of environment, planning and community, Des Schroder, said council had already secured the land associated with the redevelopment of the old RTA building.

"We've been looking to strategically acquire land along the riverbank for some time," he said. "It's been one of the major demands the public has made on the council over time.

"The majority of the land is owned by three church groups, the Anglicans, Catholics and the Sisters of Mercy, which is Catholic but a different section of the church."

Mr Schroder said council had last year approved the expenditure of some of the money coming to council from the new jail development, and council was also working with the NSW Government to secure grant funding from the Regional Growth Environment and Tourism Fund.

The plans for the Grafton riverfront were "not complicated".

"It's all there in the Clouston Plan," Mr Schroder said.

"We want to put a basic paved path along the riverfront from Memorial Park to the bridge.

"We will have to put some wash-away benches for people to sit on, but apart from that, there's not a lot to it."

He said Grafton was in a more difficult position acquiring such land than some other councils because older land titles had allowed land ownership down to the waterline.

clarence development clarence river clarence valley council clouston plan des schroder new grafton jail riverfront plan
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    A splash of colour as InFocus winners announced

    premium_icon A splash of colour as InFocus winners announced

    News A DAY of fun in the sun has taken out the coveted plunge Arts and Culture category, and will feature on the cover of this year's guide for the April festival

    • 28th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    New magistrate and court circuit coming to Grafton

    premium_icon New magistrate and court circuit coming to Grafton

    Crime Changes to come into effect on July 1 this year

    Australia Day citizenship ceremonies out for council on cost

    premium_icon Australia Day citizenship ceremonies out for council on cost

    Council News Increased costs could cut Australia Day citizenship ceremonies

    • 28th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    100,000 fee-free TAFE places set to be up for grabs

    premium_icon 100,000 fee-free TAFE places set to be up for grabs

    Politics Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis talks up NSW Government proposal