How money from the new jail is helping Grafton's river front

IMPROVED PUBLIC AMENITY: An artist's impression of what Clarence Valley Council has planned for its Grafton river frontage once it has purchased the required land.

TEN years after settling on the Clouston Plan to tune up the riverbank in Grafton, Clarence Valley Council is about to take major steps to bring it to fruition.

On Tuesday the council agreed to pursue the purchase blocks of riverfront land in Grafton, using $2 million of the $3 million developer contributions from the new Grafton jail.

Although the specific blocks remain confidential while the council negotiates with the owners, council says the land between Memorial Park and Grafton Bridge is the target zone.

The majority of this land is owned by the Anglican and Catholic churches, but there are some privately owned blocks.

Council's director of environment, planning and community, Des Schroder, said council had already secured the land associated with the redevelopment of the old RTA building.

"We've been looking to strategically acquire land along the riverbank for some time," he said. "It's been one of the major demands the public has made on the council over time.

"The majority of the land is owned by three church groups, the Anglicans, Catholics and the Sisters of Mercy, which is Catholic but a different section of the church."

Mr Schroder said council had last year approved the expenditure of some of the money coming to council from the new jail development, and council was also working with the NSW Government to secure grant funding from the Regional Growth Environment and Tourism Fund.

The plans for the Grafton riverfront were "not complicated".

"It's all there in the Clouston Plan," Mr Schroder said.

"We want to put a basic paved path along the riverfront from Memorial Park to the bridge.

"We will have to put some wash-away benches for people to sit on, but apart from that, there's not a lot to it."

He said Grafton was in a more difficult position acquiring such land than some other councils because older land titles had allowed land ownership down to the waterline.