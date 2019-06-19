How many islands are there?

53 ISLANDS: Geologists believe that 290 million years ago the Clarence flowed from south to north until an uplift tilted the catchment and sent the water south.

53 ISLANDS: Geologists believe that 290 million years ago the Clarence flowed from south to north until an uplift tilted the catchment and sent the water south. Graham Mackie

UPRIVER, where a hundred islands grow.

Fifty-three islands in the Clarence River? When Graham Mackie saw those words, he did a double-take.

"Fifty-three?” came the incredulous voice of the Coombadjha photographer and artist over the phone. "Come upriver, I'll show you islands.”

A few weeks later I took up his invitation, heading up the Clarence Way with a couple of fellow-travellers. That was the day we faced the great conundrum: what's an island?

Travelling up the valley towards Fineflower we caught glimpses of the Clarence River. There won't be much in the way of real islands, I thought. Real islands? That was my first misconception. We turned off at Fineflower, down the Carnham Road, over a little bridge across the Clarence and around to Coombadjha.

Graham was waiting at his property, and there started our day in an enormous landscape of valleys, ridges, ranges and rivers. And islands. The scale was the thing. Eating our lunch on a grassy bluff overlooking the confluence of the Mann and the Clarence, we could see Mount Camelback in front of us and green folds of land spreading endlessly in all directions, a big sky above. Below us was the shining river, strewn with little islands. "Washpool's over there,” said Graham, pointing to the west. "The Richmond Range is to the north.”

53 islands graham mackie

The Clarence rises near the Queensland border. At Coombadjha it becomes a much bigger river thanks to the Mann, which having risen near Guyra, picks up the Nymboida, Boyd and countless other tributaries. On the floodplain we're used to the Clarence spreading out wide and deep, with its tides and mangroves, its crab-pots and jetties. But where the Mann meets the Clarence, you see the upriver river - narrow, fast, shallow and rocky, with river-oaks and bent-over bottlebrushes carrying old nests of flood debris. You see the great energy in the water as it flows down towards the flat plain, to the delta and out to sea. You can hear it. It's capable of pushing rocks, hurling soil, flinging debris. There'd be drama in the creation of an upriver island, unlike the gradual emergence of the lower river islands.

Graham says some geologists think the Clarence, 290 million years ago, flowed from south to north until an uplift tilted the catchment to send the water south. Now the major tributaries like the Mann flow north into a south-flowing river, joining up at obtuse angles that make them appear to be flowing backwards.

After lunch we had a change of scale, from the macro to the micro. We rock-hopped along the bank, beginning with three long islands where the Mann flows into the Clarence. They lie side by side like three giants in a bed, scarcely fitting between the river banks. As we walked, we started counting rocky islands. We soon gave up - there are too many, all unnamed, all with their own geography. Some are no bigger than a watermelon, some are big enough to hold a tussock and a pelican. Some could host a picnic.

Cangai towards Broadwater. Graham Mackie

So there it is, Graham had a point: upriver, the Clarence River holds its own in islands.

My fellow travellers thought it all depends on what you call an island. Graham consulted the dictionary.

1. A piece of land surrounded by water

2. A thing regarded as resembling an island, especially in being isolated, detached, or surrounded in some way.

I like the second definition, but like many things, it's about the question, not the answer.

Graham, an acclaimed painter and photographer, expresses his fascination with the upper Clarence through his art. In his gallery, many of his works return to the motif of the Mann/Clarence confluence, that unique angle of rivers. His studio/gallery is open by appointment, with a website at www.graham-mackie-artist.com.

Grafton Camera Club will be getting together at Coombadjha in August for a photo camp. Look out for their exhibition in early October at the Harwood Hotel, as part of the 53 Islands Festival.

Regular columnist Janelle Brown is on leave