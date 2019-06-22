How many lives can you save in 10 mins?

TEN MINUTES could be the difference between life and death for 22 people.

That's how long it can take to donate blood which can be used to create 22 different treatments for those who need it.

An inspired call to the community by the late Holly Butcher who last year lost her battle against rare cancer Ewing's sarcoma continues to save thousands of lives.

After working tirelessly to bring a donation centre to Grafton, Holly's mum Wendy Butcher said it's time to get in the car and make the commute.

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.

"We can't have it in Grafton so it's time to move on. It's just not going to happen, we've just got to get over that ," she said.

"People go down to Coffs just to go shopping at Kmart, so it's just as easy to make a trip of it and do the whole thing in one day."

The Grafton District Services Club have jumped on board Holly's cause and will be running a shuttle bus to and from the Coffs Harbour donation centre from July 22-26.

"Anyone eligible to give blood can register through the GDSC and make an appointment for that week," GDSC marketing coordinator Kristy Essex said.

"There wouldn't be anyone that hasn't had a family member or friend that has needed blood. It helps people close to us in some way."

Ms Butcher said her daughter would be "blown away" by how her final letter has spread on social media and touched, and saved, so many lives.

"When the boys first put the letter on , it was just for friends. The next thing, hundreds, thousands of people had read it. Now it's something like 81.6 million views. That's pretty amazing," she said.

"I still get messages all over the world. People come across it and say, 'I know you don't know me and I didn't know Holly but her story really moved me,'."

A registration day will be held at the GDSC on Tuesday, 4.30pm. For more information contact 6640 3200.