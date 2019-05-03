Menu
Crime

How many new police will we get from latest class?

Adam Hourigan
3rd May 2019 7:04 AM
261 NEW police will graduate from the academy today, and two will join the ranks of Coffs/Clarence police.

16 recruits will join the Northern Region of policing, with figures showing the two will be allocated to our district.

Our surrounding districts will only receive one extra officer in the allocation, with the Mid North Coast command gaining one, while Richmond to the north not receiving.

This new allocation follows another two officers coming into the area from the February class, with one allocated to Richmond.

Across the state, 'Class 337' includes 176 policemen and 85 policewomen who will complete 12 months on-the-job training and study of the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller APM will be joined by Governor of NSW, Her Excellency, The Honourable Margaret Beasley AO GC, NSW Premier, The Honourable Gladys Berejiklian, and Minister for Police and Emergency Services, The Honourable David Elliot MP, to inspect the new recruits on the parade ground.

Commissioner Fuller said the newly-attested officers will hit the ground running on Monday when they start at their new postings at police stations across the state.

