How more Aussies are supporting a local Christmas

After the year that was, there'll be even more reason to give thanks this Christmas and celebrate with family.

New Woolworths research shows that 83 per cent of its customers are looking to support farmers, growers and suppliers this silly season, and 85 per cent will be placing importance on whether a product is Australian-made when buying their groceries.

Australian Superfood Co founders Hayley Blieden and her father Ralph Wollner supply Christmas food products to Woolworths. Picture: Jay Town

Hayley Blieden and father Ralph Wollner of The Australian Superfood Co said the demand for native Australian ingredients had never been higher.

"The grocery sector has experienced huge growth, which allowed them to work on new product developments, including an increased focus on Australian native produce," Ms Blieden said.

The family-run business in Victoria sources native fruits, herbs and seeds from indigenous farmers.

"We source our wattleseed from an Indigenous-owned organisation in South Australia," Ms Blieden said.

The Australian Superfood Co wattleseed range. Picture: Facebook

A few of the native products available at Woolworths. Picture: Jay Town

"It employs disadvantaged indigenous youth and offers workshops focusing on mental health and domestic skills."

The business has teamed up with Woolworths to supply two desserts in the supermarket's new Christmas Gold range - caramelised white chocolate and wattleseed cheesecake and a raspberry and hibiscus trifle.

"With more Australians celebrating Christmas from home this year, we want to make locally-sourced and produced products more accessible to the millions of customers who shop with us every week," Woolworths managing director Guy Brent said.

