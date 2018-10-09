Menu
ON SALE: Action at the Grafton Regional Saleyards.
News

How much did our saleyards make?

Adam Hourigan
by
9th Oct 2018 8:18 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
DRY conditions over the past year are responsible for the lowest number of stock going through the Grafton Regional Saleyards of the last year.

It also led to the second-lowest amount of yard dues being collected by the saleyard over the same period.

But despite the downturn, the saleyards still managed to return an operating surplus of $26,165 before depreciation according to a report to be presented to the Corporate Governance and Works committee of Clarence Valley Council today.

However a recent Saleyards Advisory Committee meeting noted that the continued low throughput may continue through the low of 2018 with a change moving through 2019.

A recent workshop was very positive and identified that Grafton Saleyard has many strengths including unique ring selling and central location with good access from the highway, however aging and insufficient infrastructure and slow weighing processes were considered major weaknesses.

"Opportunities for the Grafton Saleyard include better promotion and possible diversification as well as applying for grants to make improvements especially in relation to animal welfare," the report said.

"External factors like Casino upgraded and reduced cattle numbers through competition for land and climatic impacts posethreats to Grafton Saleyard however all workshop attendees were optimistic for the Grafton Saleyard's future."

The saleyard surplus was attributed mainly to a conservative maintenance program with capital works costing $31,432. These works included installation of new cattle crush head bail, safety improvements to the selling ring step treads and supports and an upgrade of canteen with installation of new work enches, sinks, flooring and ventilation.

