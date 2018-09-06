How much rain did the Valley cop?

THE WET weather that soaked the Clarence Valley could hang around for a little while yet, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting another front to move across the NSW today and tomorrow, bringing with it more showers.

BOM forecaster Anita Pyne said a trough has been sitting of the coast of northern NSW for the past few days, and warmer surface water brought by the East Australia Current combined with the air moisture triggered a number of heavy showers and thunderstorm activity.

Ms Pyne said most of the heavier dumpings of rain were confined to the coast, and the Clarence Valley avoided some of the more severe rainfalls.

"Some showers have been brought onland by winds from the east, and the heaviest hit locations have been on the coast," Ms Pyne said.

"On the Northern Rivers so far this month Ballina Airport has received 204mm, which is the highest Ballina has seen in September and it's still early in the month, so that's significant.

"Further down the coast Yamba Pilot Station has got 98.8mm so far this month. The highest recorded total rainfall in September in Yamba is 227.3mm, so it's a way to go but still significant for the first week of the month.

"Grafton Airport has received a more modest 22.5mm so far this month, and that's because the showers have not travelled inland, they've been restricted to the coast."

Ms Pyne said the coastal trough that has been sitting off the state's north coast has moved, but another front is crossing NSW today, with a chance for showers across most of the state today and in particular the north-east this afternoon and tomorrow.

"The radar shows showers on the Western Slopes inland, and we can expect to see showers increase today and in to tomorrow for north-east NSW," Ms Pyne said.

"There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity, so isolated places could see heavy falls."