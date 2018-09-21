RAIN: Who copped it and who missed out

One of Yambas big storms from the past.

One of Yambas big storms from the past. Peter Johnson

IT'S SAFE to say the Lower Clarence got a little wet over night, with rain falling from Lawrence to Yamba.

While Grafton was covered in threatening clouds, it was Yamba that copped more than 21.2mm of rain in half an hour last night.

From 4.30pm to 10.30 pm, the coastal town saw a total of 31.6mm.

By 7.30pm, Yamba had received 5.4mm, but by 8pm, that jumped to 26.6mm.

The rain was accompanied by a light show, with more than 83 lightning strikes within 50kms of Grafton. But only three of those were cloud to ground strikes, the rest were cloud to cloud strikes.

Both Grafton rain stations received little to no rain while further north, Ballina received 16.4mm from 5pm to midnight.

Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said the next few days are looking clear for the Clarence Valley.

"The storms yesterday were associated with a low pressure trough moving through and an off shore front," he said.

"Now there is a high pressure system over the region, and there shouldn't be any more rain for the next few days or so. It's looking clear into the weekend."

Lawrence resident Bruce Green said they got an inch of rain in the afternoon.

"It was coming down bloody heavy. It definitely put a stop to the work," he said.

"We need to get in and sort out the frosted cane, and having the rain stops us from doing that, but I guess in the long run it is something we probably needed."

Another Lawrence resident said the storm came and went so quickly.

"The lighting struck so close. One crack was so loud our cows jumped and took off down the paddock," he said.

An Ashby resident said they had 17mm.

"My daughter experienced hail on her journey home from school between 3.30 and 4pm," she said.

"We ten drove though the rain to Yamba at about 5.30, on our return home between 7.30 and 9m, there was lighting, thunder and a lot of water on the road."