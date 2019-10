Rain last night was a welcome change for Valley residents.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded just over 5mm at Grafton and 10mm at South Grafton as the system moved through around 1am last night.

Nymboida received 9mm and 13mm was recorded at Glenreagh and Wooli, the highest in the Clarence Valley but not a drop down river for Yamba.

A potentially severe thunderstorm is forecast today heading into this afternoon.