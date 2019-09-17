How much rain is the Valley in for?

PEOPLE across the Clarence Valley will be crossing their fingers in the hope the forecasts are correct and the region receives some rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers and the risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening across the region with a 90 per cent chance of between 1-4mm rain around 7pm.

Forecaster at the BOM Abrar Shabren said a frontal system moving across from the west was triggering diverse weather across the state including storms and snow but most of the rain would fall further south around Newcastle.

"Parts of the Clarence and Grafton will see showers and rainfall though not as heavy as further south along the Mid-North Coast,” he said.

"We are looking at a low pressure developing off the coast of Newcastle and Coffs Harbour and looking at rainfall closer to the coast with pockets of heavier falls and thunder storms.

"This will bring rainfall more towards the south of the Clarence, gradually into the evening and overnight.”

Potentially complicating things for firefighters battling bushfires in the state's north-west Mr Shabren said there was also a chance of some dry thunderstorms further inland with smoke haze continuing to linger.

"These storms can be triggered anywhere inland and are difficult to predict, however we will issue severe weather warnings where we need to.”