How much rain? Latest rainfall totals and river heights

Significant rain activity across the Clarence Valley has led to road closures and ferry services cancelled due to rising water levels. Here's the current rain and river data for the region.

Information current as of 3pm, March 22, 2021:

RAINFALL IN THE LAST 24HRS

Grafton 128mm

Pillar Valley

South Grafton 83mm

Minnie Water 256mm

Wooli 182mm

Yamba 115mm

Lawrence 90mm

Whiporie 86mm

Lilydale 72mm

Nymboida 78mm

Baryulgil 10mm

RAINFALL SINCE 9AM MONDAY

Grafton 14mm

Pillar Valley 5.2mm

South Grafton 11mm

Minnie Water 26mm

Wooli 12mm

Yamba 32mm

Lawrence 29mm

Whiporie 32mm

Lilydale 7mm

Nymboida 6.5mm

RIVER HEIGHTS (As of 2pm)

Nymboida River at Nymboida Weir 8.43 (steady)

Mann River at Jackadgery 5.90 (rising)

Clarence River at Lilydale 6.69 (rising)

Orara River at Glenreagh 10.50 (falling)

Orara River at Coutts Crossing 9.70 (rising)

Orara River at Bawden Bridge 12.22 (rising)

Clarence River at Rogans Bridge 3.32 (steady)

Clarence River at Ulmarra 1.32 (steady)

Clarence River at Tyndale 1.20 (steady)

Clarence River at Lawrence 1.06 (steady)

Clarence River at Maclean 0.80 (steady)

Clarence River at Yamba 1.20 (steady)

Clarence River at Baryulgil 3.33 (rising)

Clarence River at Tabulam 1.88 (rising)

Wooli River at Wooli Caravan Park 1.51 (steady)

Wooli River at the Entrance 0.75 (steady)

Myrtle Creek at Rappville 2.32 (rising)

Richmond River at Woodburn 1.75 (rising)

Bielsdown Creek at Dorrigo 2.05 (falling)

