How Muslim ‘sex mob’ hoax led to mum's stabbing death

Irina Aizina, 29, was murdered in Frankfurt after she helped carry out the publicity hoax. Photo: Instagram

A YOUNG mum was allegedly stabbed to death and "mutilated beyond recognition" by a bar owner after the pair invented lies about a Muslim refugee "sex mob".

Irina Aizina, 29, was found dead in a secluded field in Frankfurt, Germany, by a dog walker last week, the Sun reports.

Businessman Jan Mai, 50, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and he is expected to appear before a judge this week.

He hit the headlines last year after claiming a Muslim "sex mob" had stormed his Frankfurt bar.

Aizina was an investor in Mai's bar and helped him carry out the publicity hoax.

She was the main witness in the exclusive story that was published by German newspaper Gilt, claiming she was "groped everywhere" and saying: "I was lucky I was wearing tights."

It was soon revealed to be a lie and publicity stunt for the bar that the pair co-owned.



Mai said "50 Arab men" had stormed his bar on New Year's Eve, groped female customers and stolen their jackets.

The story was published with the headline: "Sex Mob Rages on Frankfurt Restaurant Strip."

It was soon revealed that the story was a publicity stunt for Mai's bar - which he was forced to close after the truth came out.

The young woman was allegedly murdered by Mai after the bar closed and she asked for her investment money back.

She was found dead in a field after she reportedly asked Mai for her investment money back



Mai, who had just come back from a family holiday in Dubai and was clearly wealthy, allegedly stabbed the young mum multiple times in a park where they met up.

Police said her face was "mutilated beyond recognition" and she was found with around 20 stab wounds.

Her body had been dragged into the grass and her purse and jewellery were both missing.

Aizina was the main witness in the faux story and said she was 'groped everywhere' by the made-up men



He appeared in multiple newspapers and on national breakfast television following the Gilt article.

The newspaper is known for covering crimes committed by immigrants and foreigners in Germany.

Mai and Aizina were both due to report in court next month for the false accusations of sexual assault.