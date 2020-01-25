How new expert panel will help rebuild regional roads

The NSW Government has established an expert panel to identify up to 15,000kilometres of council-managed roads in rural and regional areas to hand back to thestate, easing the burden on local ratepayers.

JUST days after the opposition slammed them over inaction, the NSW Government has today announced its expert panel to identify up to 15,00km of regional council-managed roads to hand back to the state.

In February 2019, the NSW Government announced more than $1b towards helping NSW councils manage roads, repair NSW's worst bridges and reclaim up to 15,000km of regional roads.

While Lismore MP Janelle Saffin has been putting pressure on the government on when it would deliver on the promise and how, ealier this week the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Paul Toole had yet to provide a time frame.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the new panel will

conduct a review of the road classification framework and recommend roads for

transfer to the State Government.

"This is about delivering on our election commitment to take the financial burden off

local councils and ratepayers, and builds on the record investment we are making in

roads in the bush," Mr Barilaro said.

"Everyone in a regional area has a story about a road that isn't up to scratch and turns

their knuckles white when driving on it - and that isn't good enough.

"This project is even more important now, with the drought and bushfires heavily

impacting regional councils. Road maintenance is something they shouldn't have to

manage on their own."

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said former NRMA president

Wendy Machin would chair the panel and would be supported by five other members

with expertise and experience in roads, transport, engineering, local government and

other sectors.

The members of the Panel are:

Ms Wendy Machin

Mr Peter Duncan AM

Ms Jillian Kilby

Mr John Roydhouse

Mr Michael Kilgariff

Mr Peter Tegart

Mr Toole said the project was about ensuring a safe and modern road network for

generations to come.

"The demands on our roads are changing. As we open up more regional centres and

provide better connectivity across the state, it is vital that the system for managing

and maintaining the network is supporting local communities, freight operators and

motorists," he said.