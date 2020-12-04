How Nicole Kidman surprised Amy Shark

Amy Shark has slammed the "unfair" treatment given to COVID-safe sporting events over music gigs.

Shark has announced her first national arena tour for June and July next year and is hoping all venues can run at full capacity.

"I'm seeing thousands and thousands of people at sporting events, but music events at the moment are still restricted," Shark told News Corp Australia.

"It's very, very frustrating for many musicians, playing half empty rooms, downgrading our shows, playing acoustic sets.

"Then you see sports events running as normal and it just seems unfair."

Cover of Amy Shark album’s Cry Forever. Picture: Sony

Amy Shark has duetted with Keith Urban. Picture: Max Doyle

Shark, who will release her second album - Cry Forever - on April 30, will play Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on June 12, Rod Laver Arena on June 18, Hobart's Wrest Point Lawns on June 19, HOTA Gold Coast on June 25, Brisbane Riverstage on June 26, AEC Theatre Adelaide on July 1 and RAC Arena Perth on July 3.

Tickets go on sale December 11 from 10am.

Her new album contains a duet with Keith Urban called Love Songs Ain't For Us.

"I got a message from Nicole (Kidman) saying 'What a classic song Amy, thanks for involving Keith'," Shark said.

"To have them call it a classic song - wow. I already thought that, but I'm not trying to talk up my own music this time because I was pretty gobby before! But when Nicole Kidman says it's a classic song I'm like 'Yeah, you're right'."

The record also contains a song written with Ed Sheeran and a "deeply autobiographical" song called Amy Shark.

"I think that song will help people," Shark said of the eponymous song.

A new track, All the Lies About Me, is released today.

"That song is a great introduction to the topics I'm talking about on the album. It's about what it's been like in the last three years. It definitely hasn't been popping champagne bottles and winning awards. No one knows how hard it is to maintain (success), the pressures, the breakdowns. It's fricking hard."

