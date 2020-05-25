How NSW beauty salons will work in a post-COVID world

Salons will be able to operate again from June 1

Beauticians, nail parlours, and tanning salons will need to develop individual "COVID-safe" plans before being allowed to reopen their doors from June 1.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he had received more requests to reopen beauty salons than anything else since strict lockdown measures were put in place.

Under the new rules for beauty parlours, businesses will be limited to 10 patrons at a time, with only one person per four square metres.

Beautician Bianca da Silva has been closed for the past 9 weeks due to coronavirus but will finally be allowed to re-open under certain conditions as of June 1. Picture: Toby Zerna

Potential sources of infection like books, magazines and iPads will be banned from waiting rooms, strict cleaning requirements will be in place, and each salon will have a designated staff member to ensure social distancing rules are complied with.

Bianca da Silva, whose Paddington business Lashes by Bianca shut its doors nine weeks ago is excited to see her customers again.

"I am really ecstatic," she said.

"It has been hard to fill the days and not get really mentally drained from all of this."

She said despite contributing billions to the country's economy, the beauty industry had been overlooked because the focus had been on cafes and restaurants.

"It has been frustrating not knowing what is coming and not really being spoken about.

"It is such a massive part of Australia, the beauty industry is huge and to not be thought of in this process has been a little bit frustrating," she said.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard says it is a sensible decision. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Mr Hazzard said allowing beauty salons to reopen achieves the "sensible balance" of protecting people's health and rebooting the economy.

He said proprietors will need to ensure they can operate safely before being allowed to reopen their doors.

"Your task is to not only deliver the services that people need and want, but also make sure they're kept safe. So just work through getting a COVID-safe plan," he said.

