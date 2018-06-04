How one school is trying to save a town

BUDDING SCIENTISTS: The students behind the St Joseph's Primary School Stay Afloat: Rising to the Challenge project.

STUDENTS from St Joseph's Primary School South Grafton may have discovered a way to save Wooli from global warming.

With a levee system of sorts, that rises and falls with the tides, each house will be contained by electronically controlled walls.

This discovery was made as part of the Stay Afloat: Rising to the Challenge, a competition between the Dioceses of Wollongong and Lismore to find ways to engineering an adaptive housing solution for the local and global problem of rising sea levels.

Coming runners-up, the two students who pioneered the idea - Sallie Miller and Ruby Barnier - and their team came up with a comprehensive plan to save Wooli, one of the Clarence Valley's most at-risk communities, from the rising sea levels in the future.

The competition, which was a part of their Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths learning, was a combined Year 5 and 6 project.

Year 6 teacher Deb Parkin said the STEM program was new to St Joseph's Primary School and the kids were embracing it.

Originally, each team came up with a prototype and a pitch, which they presented to the class before one was picked for the competition.

In their video to present their Wooli-saving idea, Sallie and Ruby detailed that something would need to be done to ensure it was there for many years to come.

Their walls, which would come up and down with the tides, were controlled by an app on your phone and there was an interactive whiteboard that showed the tides, weather and other information.

With the help of team members Jak Anderson and Martin Geidler, their project Stay Afloat came to life.

After Sallie came up with the idea, the rest of the team came together to help with the design process.

"Martin and Jak did the sketch up and designed (the project),” Ruby said.

Jak said they found out they could save Wooli and work as a team.