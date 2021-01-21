How one woman is bringing together the Clarence Valley sisterhood

Technology and a little intuition are helping women connect across the Clarence Valley.

Late last year, Lawrence resident and Glow With The Flow owner Liga Walters decided to start a Facebook group devoted to connecting local women.

Since then, over 500 women have joined the group.

“At first I was a little nervous because that’s a lot of people to manage,” Ms Walters said.

“But I’m amazed at how beautiful the women are and how open they are with one another. It’s become a really positive space.

“It can be pretty isolating living in a rural area but it’s good to see many women getting something out of it already.”

The Clarence Women's Group recently together for lunch at Sanctus Brewing Co. in Townsend.

Ms Walters said the group provides a platform for women in the area to share their achievements, ask for advice or simply meet up for coffee.

“People have organised lunches, coffee dates, even a New Year’s Eve event which, judging by the photos and posts, everyone had a great time,” she said.

“I love when people post about their personal life or experience because it shows that they want to share these moments and talk about it with others. But nothing beats meeting up in person. You make a new friend and you just feel so uplifted when you’re with a group of women who are supportive and inspiring.”

Ms Walters said joining the group was an easy process with no expectations.

“I encourage people to post ‘oh I feel like going out on a Friday is anyone else keen?’ and usually you get a pretty good response. But at the same time, I understand some are still pretty nervous about putting themselves out there so it’s entirely up to them when they feel ready,” she said.

