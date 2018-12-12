How our hospitals perform for surgery, emergency

IF YOU'VE visited the Grafton emergency department this winter, you may have got home just that little bit quicker.

A recent report from the Bureau of Health information showed that treatment times had improved at both Maclean and Grafton Hospital's over the period of July to September.

In Grafton, there was a 2.2 per cent decrease in the number of presentations at the emergency department compared to the same period last year, with 6,654 attending in the time.

In Maclean there was also a two per cent decrease over the same period, with 2898 presentations.

In Grafton, 74.4 per cent of patients started their treatment on time, up from just under 70 per cent last year, and 77.9 per cent left the emergency department within four hours.

In Maclean, 73.3 per cent of patients started treatment on time, and 85.8 per cent of patients left within four hours, a 5.2 per cent improvement on last year.

The report also shows statistics for elective surgery at Grafton Base Hospital with an almost one per cent increase in patients to 561.

The waiting list and times for patients for some elective procedures had increased from last year, with knee replacements average wait 309 days, up 193 days from this time last year, and hip replacements an average of 157 days.

As of September 30, there were 866 patients waiting for elective surgery at Grafton Base Hospital.