KIND DONATION: Father Daniel Paulraj recieves a fundraising donation from Rio Tinto representative Anthony Canfell. Matt Taylor GLA100918FUND
News

Alumina conference funds keeping Ray's Soup Kitchen cooking

Hannah Sbeghen
by
11th Sep 2018 8:07 AM

FATHER Daniel and his team at Ray's Soup Kitchen feed between 70 and 120 mouths a week.

The non-for-profit Gladstone charity will be able to feed twice the number of hungry mouths after a $2000 donation from the AQW industry conference hosted by Rio Tinto this week.

The St Saviour's Church on Auckland St is buying an industrial-sized fridge with the money.

Rays Kitchen co-ordinator Kerry Yates said it was "heart-warming" seeing big industry give back to their community.

"We make Thai green curries and roast dinners at the Soup Kitchen," she said.

"It's just like making something special for your own family so a lot of love goes into it.

"With a new fridge we will be able to keep milk and other products.

"We've come a long way from a small fridge four years ago and it's heartwarming having big industry pitch in."

Chair of Alumina 2018 and Rio Tinto representative Anthony Canfell said Gladstone was a home for Rio Tinto and many other industries. Mr Canfell said Rio Tinto worked with Gladstone Rotary to find a cause in need of extra cash.

"It's important to take care of the community we are in," Mr Canfell said.

"The president of Gladstone Sunrise Rotary Richard Furness suggested Ray's Soup Kitchen and we thought it was a great way to give back.

"The conference is not-for-profit and all the money we are donating to the charity is coming from the excess funds."

Gladstone Observer

