How Russell Morris really feels about The Real Thing

YOU can't talk about the history of Australian rock music without mentioning Russell Morris.

Shooting to fame in the mid-60s with Somebody's Image, Morris had a string of hits including Hush and the Bob Dylan classic Baby Blue.

In 1969, he and producer Molly Meldrum released the song that cemented his career, and has defined him for the past five decades, The Real Thing, the track cited as Australia's only true psychedelic #1 hit and one that is still regularly played on commercial radio to this day.

So is having such a classic tune sitting in your extensive back catalogue the gift that keeps on giving or can it be a bit of a monkey on your back?

"It's not really the latter because for a lot of years I hadn't had any success. I tried to do new albums and they all sunk without a trace but I could always swim back to The Real Thing and Sweet, Sweet Love and Wings of An Eagle, and sort of cling onto them for a while, so it has been a great lifesaver and a great godsend to have them there, really.”

Morris, who was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2008, has lost count of the number of times he has played The Real Thing but said what he does know is that every time he does it it's a different experience for him.

"It's like being a professional dancer and performing in a new place with a different partner, it's the same dance but it feels different. I can't complain about still doing the same song all these years because it's been very good to me.”

He said he occasionally hears it on the radio but the most amusing aspect of its longevity, and irony given the song's title, is the amount of people he's met that have "played” on it.

"There's probably been about 20 to 30 people, who I have never met in my life, who said they played guitar on it 'Don't you remember?' or other people will come up to me and say, my friend Bob played guitar on The Real Thing. Bob's obviously been telling his friends that for years so I don't want to be a jerk about it so I usually go up and say 'Hi Bob, nice to see you' and walk off.

"Those sort of things happen sometimes.”

Russell Morris's musical career began in the 1960s.

Morris has also seen his fan base change dramatically over the decades, from the screaming girls era to today's broader base who are understandably older and more laid back given the genres he works with today, a style the ARIA winner says he does enjoy performing a lot more than the concerts during those heady days of pop.

"Today people are interested in sitting and listening and hearing what you have to say, so I quite enjoy performing my music in that respect. The last six years have been extremely good fun.”

Morris's more recent musical offerings were inspired by Australian history, something the singer/songwriter has always been interested in.

His trilogy album releases (Sharkmouth, Van Diemen's Land and Red Dirt - Red Heart) from 2012-2014, cover various chapters in this country's history.

"The first was about the back streets and the seedy life of the city, the second album was bigger-picture stuff like the wars, and the third one indigenous people and the outback, because that's the history of Australia. I've always been interested in it, not only Australian, but world history as well. It's one of the things I really like reading about. That and astrophysics.”

Morris said the history theme wasn't an intentional musical path he chose, more a case of "it's sort of creeping its way into my songwriting”.

"It was just an accident really. I saw a photo of a criminal from 1915 called Sharkmouth and I wrote a song about him. I thought wow, I should do a blues album incorporating those old stories because the music (blues/roots) fits the era and that would be a perfect way to do it.”

So what about the astrophysics. Will it also inspire an album soon?

"Strangely enough there's one song sort of like that on my next album, which I'm about to release in the first week of April.

"With the Grafton show I'll be doing a retrospective of everything right up until now but I'll probably do two new songs off the brand new album.

"It's very different because I thought if I did another blues album (which would mean four in a row) people would go 'oh, really'.

"People get bored really quickly, so I've tweaked it and taken this next one in a little bit of a different direction with the help of Bernard Fanning.”