Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The key to selling your home for more is to reach the highest number of potential buyers
The key to selling your home for more is to reach the highest number of potential buyers Contributed
Property

How to sell your home for more in the Clarence Valley

6th Sep 2019 1:42 PM

IT'S one of the most basic rules of any type of selling, the more people who know about your product the better your chances of achieving a premium price.

Having a perfect home to list is all well and good, but your chances of selling for the highest possible price can be significantly reduced if nobody knows about it.

New research reveals the key to selling your home for more is to reach the highest number of potential buyers and an effective way to achieve this is by using print and online marketing.

Research from Ipsos MediaCT revealed that 42 per cent more visitors attend open homes and 28 per cent more visitors will visit the online if they have seen a property advertised in print.

Using CoreLogic data, the research revealed that in the Clarence Valley the average price of a house sold using both print and online advertising is $651,507 compared to $584,417 for a house sold using only online in the top 25% price bracket.

Make sure you talk to your real estate agent about including your local newspaper in your property marketing campaign.

clarence valley expect more property real estate
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    89 years that turned a life into a legend and left a legacy

    premium_icon 89 years that turned a life into a legend and left a legacy

    News Beaming smiles were just one of the legacies John Joseph 'JJ' Fahey has left the city of Grafton.

    Your help needed to save the coastal emu from extinction

    premium_icon Your help needed to save the coastal emu from extinction

    Environment Report coastal emu sightings to help protect endangered population

    Total fire ban in place as severe conditions hit

    Total fire ban in place as severe conditions hit

    News 'It does not take long for fire to take hold in these conditions'

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website