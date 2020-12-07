HOW SWEET IT IS: How much sugar was crushed in 2020?

IT HAS been a tumultuous year for many in agriculture, and coming out of a year-long drought and then into COVID, the cane industry has had its share of hurdles to overcome.

However, the cane-growing community of the Northern Rivers has been able to safely and successfully complete harvesting this year's 1.75 million tonne sugarcane crop, producing more than 200,000 tonnes of raw sugar for the year.

The Harwood Mill seen from the Clarence River.

At Harwood, the mill crushed a total of 562,886 tonnes of sugarcane with a season average 11.87 CCS. Crushing concluded on December 3.

The Condong sugar mill completed a total crush of 519,528 tonnes of sugarcane on December 1 with an average CCS for the season of 11.60.

The Broadwater mill finished its crush early on November 20 with 661,615 tonnes crushed for a season average 12.20 CCS.

Broadwater Sugar Mill.

Although COVID conditions negatively impacted sales volumes and operating costs, a spokeswoman for Sunshine Sugar said NSW cane growers would still receive a price advantage over their Queensland counterparts.

"This is thanks to a focused sales and marketing effort to maintain margins, financial gains made through a managed hedging program and positive returns beginning to be realised through Sunshine Sugar's diversification projects," they said.

>>> RELATED: Local mills ready to fire up for different season

"The introduction of the Mercedes Benz fleet over the past 18 months for cane haulage has contributed to the bottom line by delivering efficiency gains and cost savings in the transport department."

With the news of mill closures at Maryborough and Bingera, it is clear the sugar industry is doing it tough.

"While 2020 has been a difficult time for businesses and communities alike, the local sugar industry has achieved some positive outcomes in pricing and cost savings," Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors said.

Chief Executive Officer of Sunshine Sugar, Chris Connors, at the Broadwater mill.

"With the recent unrest in the Queensland industry, we need to remain positive and focused on our core objective of keeping our industry and our growers here in NSW sustainable."