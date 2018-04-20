How technology can break down barriers for rural Australians

HARBOUR ISP is an Australia-wide internet service provider with a difference: they were born in the country. Headquartered in the rural NSW town of Mudgee, Harbour ISP is out to prove that with access to good technology and connectivity, there's no reason why rural Australia can't compete with big city businesses.

Founders, Charles and Melissa Tym, firmly believe that living outside of Australia's capital cities shouldn't be a barrier to making your mark - across the country, or even the world. A great local success story, Harbour ISP is proof that it's possible.

"The people of regional Australia have a lot to offer this country," Charles said.

"And with advances in communications technology like the nbn, we can bring the skills, talent and ideas born in the countryside to the world."

Having a good connection to the internet can revolutionise the way businesses like farms are able to work and bring their produce to market. Easy communication with customers across distances, access to cloud-based tools and services and even using social media to market products can make a big difference to small business. Simply having a good online presence and access to e-commerce can open up a wider market, no matter what products or services they provide. There are personal and social advantages too.

"Harbour ISP is all about bringing people together, and I've been moved by customers from remote areas who have spoken about the importance of staying in touch with the wider world."

Living in rural Australia can be isolating, and being able to freely share thoughts and ideas with people in similar situations can help alleviate this. It's also comforting for families to be able keep in touch more easily, especially when children have grown up and started new lives in the cities.

With good internet, regional Australians can also access all the same educational resources, online communities, web-based software and services that city-based people can. This levels the playing fields in terms of what can be achieved with just a good idea and some self-belief.

"By bringing our ideas and passions to the world via the internet, we can put regional Australia on the map."

Get to know

Harbour ISP

The Harbour ISP story begins in Mudgee, NSW, where Charles and Melissa Tym moved from their successful IT managed services business in Sydney to enjoy the country lifestyle. Appalled by the poor state of connectivity in rural areas, they decided to do something about it. Harbour ISP was born in 2005, charged with bringing fast, reliable, hassle-free internet connectivity to all Australians.

Harbour ISP fast facts:

Connected more than 20,000 rural, regional and remote satellite customers in the first six years.

First ISP in Australia to connect a customer to the new nbn satellite network in 2011 and now the third largest provider of satellite connections on nbn Sky Muster.

Today, Harbour ISP offers a broad mix of communication technologies including fibre, ADSL, fixed wireless and satellite internet, as well as VoiP and mobile services.

Headquartered in Mudgee, NSW, Harbour ISP has customers all over Australia.

Proudly 100% Australian-owned and operated.