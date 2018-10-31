Menu
Macey Smith. Picture: Evan Morgan
How teen achieved health and fitness results

by MADURA MCCORMACK
31st Oct 2018 5:26 AM

PRESSURES of social media may put heavy expectations on teens to look or exercise a certain way, but Macey Smith has shown it's not about being in a traditional gym.

The 18-year-old had been struggling with her weight for many years, but going to the gym once or twice a week was just about the only activity she would do.

"All my life I've struggled with my weight, and in Year 12 I put it at the back of my mind. I felt like I didn't have time to do anything about it. I was too busy studying or working," she said.

"I really wanted to do something about it … I had been to gyms in Townsville and I didn't feel motivated."

By chance, Macey's mum came across a two-week free trial at women-centric gym Fitness with Zoe in March and told her to give it a go.

Within a month Macey had convinced her mum to hop on board as well.

Now seven months on, the soon-to-be university student has lost 10kg.

 

Macey Smith gets fit under the watchful eye of her Boston terrier, Harvey, at Anderson Park. Picture: Evan Morgan
