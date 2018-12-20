How the backyard chook pen can be a biosecurity risk

The humble backyard chook can provide owners with a bounty of delicious eggs and a way to deal with kitchen scraps. But there are biosecurity risks owners need to be aware of.

KEEPING chickens in the backyard has plenty of good things going for it, including delicious fresh eggs and the chance to do your bit for the environment by recycling kitchen scraps.

But recent research has revealed the need to take a few precautions to prevent some biosecurity risks of diseases crossing over from the bird world to humans.

Australian Eggs' managing director, Rowan McMonnies, said the CSIRO's warning about risks to animal and human health was timely and backyard owners need to understand the responsibilities.

"Anecdotally, there has been an increase in the number of people keeping backyard hens and egg farmers understand the attraction to producing nutritious and delicious eggs” Mr McMonnies said.

"People need to realise that once you're a suburban 'egg farmer' there are important biosecurity risks to protect against.

"Strains of avian influenza can occur naturally in populations of wild birds and if a wild duck comes into contact with a domestic hen the virus can be transferred.

He said these diseases could spread quickly and widely and potentially transfer from backyard to commercial flocks putting food security for the broader community at risk.

"It's understandable that people think backyard farming is clean and natural but these set-ups can pose significant problems because of how accessible they are to wild animals, Mr McMonnies said.

"Australian Eggs spends a lot of time communicating these dangers to egg farmers but there is clearly a role in getting information out to backyard owners as well.”

Australian Eggs has issued a list of 10 things backyard poulty owners should practice to reduce biosecurity risks: