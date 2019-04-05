How the Burnett missed out on the Federal Budget

SPEAKING OUT: Labor Flynn candidate Zac Beers said he was frustrated and disappointed with the Budget for the Burnett.

"The only thing this Budget has achieved is health cuts and education cuts for the region."

This is according to Labor Flynn candidate Zac Beers, who said he was frustrated and disappointed with the Budget for the Burnett.

"I know how tough the Burnett are doing it at the moment and this is exactly when we should be investing in regional services," he said.

He said the reality under the Budget for the Flynn electorate was there was absolutely no new funding for the Burnett region.

"There is no commitments for infrastructure, and no new commitments for any new projects," he said.

Mr Beers said he knew how tough the North Burnett and South Burnett were doing it.

"Our regions have been ignored yet again by the LNP," he said.

Mr Beers said if elected, Labor would reverse every single dollar cut from local schools and hospitals.

He said the Flynn electorate was about half a million dollars worse off after cuts were made to local schools and hospitals in the recent Budget.

"We'll also work to get wages growing again and restore penalty rates for workers so that families know they have enough money to put food on the table and petrol in the car," he said.

Mr Beers said there was still a lot more work to do in the Burnett region.

"One of the biggest challenges we have right now in the Burnett region is connectivity, and that's both connectivity and roads infrastructure," he said.

"We know that no matter how good the product we produce is, if we can't get it to market because the road network isn't up to scratch then the region misses out on opportunities."

He said the Burnett region also had challenges in securing effective water infrastructure.

"One of the things I'm committed to doing is working with people across the region to make sure we get it right with that infrastructure spending," he said.

Mr Beers said Ken O'Dowd had been a Member for the Flynn region since 2010.

"The fact that we haven't sorted this out yet is pretty scary for the region at a time where they need it most," he said.