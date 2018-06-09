How the LNP plans to fix our hospitals

The new state of the art Emergency Department at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

THE LNP has promised to work hand in glove with private health operators to slash the state's waiting lists.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington will today announce an LNP government will act on growing ambulance ramping, elective surgery and dental wait lists.

Mrs Frecklington said elective surgery wait times had almost doubled in recent years.

"Our emergency department wait times are blowing out, with almost one third of all patients not being seen within clinically recommended time frames,” she said.

"Queenslanders waiting for an elective surgery are now waiting for 50 days, compared to 28 days under the former LNP Government.

"These aren't just numbers on a spreadsheet, these are people's mothers, fathers, children and grandparents.”

Mrs Frecklingston said a government she led would work with the private sector to ensure people got into surgery quicker.

"The LNP introduced the wait time guarantee when we were in Government and waiting lists were slashed, elective surgery was completed in recommended timeframes and Queenslanders had faith in their health system,” she said.

"The people of Queensland deserve a world-class health system and the LNP will continue to fight to deliver the services needed.”

Health Minister Steven Miles has previously blamed growing waiting times on emergency departments being used for non-emergencies and an ongoing funding dispute between the state and federal governments.

"Record numbers of people are visiting our emergency departments, including a growing number of people with GP-type injuries,” Dr Miles said.

"Our emergency department doctors and nurses work tirelessly to make sure critically ill people are seen on time. They do a tremendous job of taking care of Queenslanders when we're sick.” -NewsRegional