How new jail will shake up Clarence property market

WHEN the Clarence Correctional Centre opens its doors next year, a shift in the employee demographics will have a flow-on effect to the housing market according to a local agent.

"Construction workers largely move with the next project," Elders Real Estate Grafton selling agent Terry Deefholts said.

"These will be career workers and won't be as much for the rental market as they will be for the purchasing market.

"Now is the time to buy, not necessarily because it is spring, but because if you wait six months, especially places like Wooli and Minnie Water, I see that they are just going to jump."

Mr Deefholts expected properties would sell quickly at those desirable coastal towns as workers moved to the region looking for an ocean outlook and proximity to the new jail site.

Mr Deefholts said the market is "scarce" at the moment, a good sign it is "turning over well".

"It may look like there's a lot for sale, but then you break it down to the specific needs that each person wants then you haven't got a lot of choice," he said.

Mr Deefholts said properties that are on the market are selling well and the region has seen significant growth.

"Grafton is used to growing steadily at a rate of about two per cent per year," he said. "The last three years it has probably gone up to about seven per cent per year."

He gave an example of a Grafton property which recently sold for $85,000 more than its price three years ago.

"That's a significant jump, for Grafton that is big," he said.