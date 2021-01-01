Australia and the world farewells 2020

The world watched Australia and New Zealand celebrate NYE with fireworks, food festivals and big crowds. Now the rest of the world has its turn to party.

The world began celebrating the end of a hellish 2020 and welcomed in the New Year Thursday, with COVID restrictions dampening celebrations for billions of people.

Celebrations began in the Pacific Islands before Auckland became the first major city to light up the skies with a fireworks show from its SkyTower.

Sydney was next up with a typically stunning harbour light show as Melbourne celebrated with a laneway food festval and Brisbanites packed the city's bars and restaurants.

The crystal ball will take centre stage in New York's Times Square at 4pm AEDT, while locked down London is bracing itself for an outbreak of illegal house parties.

See how the world launched its farewell to 2020, known not so affectionately as "the worst year ever".

Sydney's annual fireworks spectacular was reduced to a single 7-minute show that was enjoyed around the world.

"You can bet all the kangaroos and koalas are having a party down there tonight," joked a Fox News anchor as the network showed the start of the display.

TAIWAN

Fireworks were set off the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 Observation Deck as usual.

THAILAND

Bangkok lit up too, with a fireworks display over the city.

INDONESIA

The Indonesian government requested residents to stay home with the rise in coronavirus infections but like many other lgobal cities, it still went ahead with its fireworks display.

NEW ZEALAND

Auckland was the first major city to put on a show with a spectacular fireworks display from the city's SkyTower after the Pacific nations of Kiribati and Samoa led the world's march into 2020. Virus-free New Zealand was one of the few major cities where residents could celebrate with only limited restrictions.

CHINA

AUSTRALIA

New Years Eve 2020 midnight fireworks display over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge to usher in 2021. Picture: Toby Zerna

The 7-minute light show lit up the city. Picture: Toby Zerna

A bright start to 2021. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone

Melboune canned the light show for this year and instead put on a laneways food festival.

Flinders Lane on New Year’s Eve in Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

Flinders Lane on new years eve in Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

Police patrolling St Kilda beach on New Years eve. Picture: David Geraghty

There was a large police presence at the popular St Kilda beach, where plenty of younger people still enjoyed the night.

But one man was arrested as his friends continued to argue with police.

Police arrest a man at St Kilda beach on New Years Eve. Picture: David Geraghty

There were no 9pm family fireworks or activities around Sydney Harbour this year with few spectators able to be there to watch in person.

Plans to allow crowds were scrapped amid a cluster of around 150 new infections that have seen travel to and from Sydney severely restricted.

But in Queensland, fireworks went ahead for happy crowds at the popular Redcliffe beach.

Marnie Walters with Ava Tyers, Addison Walters and Mackenzie Walters at Redcliffe for New Year's Eve. Picture: Richard Walker

The spectacular fireworks continued in Queensland at the Gold Coast where large crowds gathered at Labrador for the light show.

The Labrador New Years Eve Fireworks over the Broadwater. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp

Large crowds at the Gold Coast. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp

Large crowds attended the Labrador New Years Eve Fireworks over the Broadwater. Photo: Scott Powick

Cairns also lit up its night sky with fireworks.

Fireworks light up the sky on New Year's Eve over the Cairns Esplanade lagoon. Picture: Brendan Radke

USA

In New York, for the first time in decades Times Square will be closed to the public on New Year's Eve. Instead, dozens of frontline workers and their families will be honoured with spots near the stage.

President-elect Joe Biden and soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden will appear on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" for their final interview of 2020.

American Idol host Seacrest will interview the Bidens for the New Year's celebration show, which airs live at 8pm. EST on ABC. They will discuss "hope, unity and best wishes for the year ahead," ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday in a news release.

The UK

In England, a series of illegal New Year's Eve raves is being secretly planned across tier four London, a Sun Online investigation can reveal.

Tier 4 restrictions mean people are supposed to stay home and not meet up with other households.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the events which could send COVID spreading even faster through the capital.

There were fireworks in Newcastle upon Tyne.

In hard-hit London, 74-year-old American singer-songwriter Patti Smith will ring in the New Year with a tribute to National Health Service workers who have died from COVID-19, projected on the screen at Piccadilly Circus and streamed on YouTube.

EUROPE

Romans will live-stream the burning of an enormous pyre in Circus Maximus, the ancient city's stadium, alongside a two-hour event featuring artist performances and illuminated views of iconic sites.

Italy, where shocking images of makeshift morgues and exhausted medics awoke the world to the severity of the crisis, is on a nationwide lockdown until January 7 and a 10pm curfew is in place.

In France, police and military personnel are being deployed to make sure night-time curfews or bans on large gatherings are enforced.

Originally published as How the world celebrated NYE