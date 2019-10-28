How these triathletes lost 270kg between them

TRANSFORMED: Shannon Taylor and Alita Cobb (left) lost weight through gastric sleeve surgery and are now taking part in the Noosa Triathlon. Photo: Warren Lynam

THREE friends are taking to this year's Noosa Triathlon having lost 270kg between them.

Alita Cobb and Shannon Taylor were inspired by fellow gastric sleeve surgery patient Elle Goodall, who was finishing Ironman Triathlons and Noosa Triathlon.

Thanks to Ms Goodall's guidance and motivation, Ms Cobb and Mr Taylor will join her in this year's Noosa Triathlon, their very first since transforming their lives.

Mr Taylor has lost about 90kg since undergoing surgery in April last year.

He said the event was a massive milestone and something he never thought he would be capable of.

"The biggest challenge has been overcoming the mental battles you go through," Mr Taylor said.

"Being obese you develop a lot of insecurities so we had in our minds that if it got too hard we should just give up but we've learnt to push through that.

"If we can finish this than we can show people that you're not limited by your mind."

Alita Cobb, Elle Goodall and Shannon Taylor.

Mr Taylor said another challenge was that the trio decided to train together for each of the disciplines.

He will be completing the 10km run in the triathlon but he's also been jumping in the water alongside Ms Cobb and cycling alongside Ms Goodall.

"We've been training together so we can encourage each other every step of the way but it's meant we've been really out of our comfort zone," he said.

The trio hope getting across the Noosa Triathlon finish line and sharing their story will show people that weight loss surgery saves people's lives.

"And hopefully we can remove some of the stigma about weight loss surgery being the easy way out," Mr Taylor said.

Follow their journey's on social media at @elles_journey_to_good_health, @finding_lita_x, @shannons_story