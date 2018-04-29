How these Valley women earn from their creativity

Clarence Valley entrepreneur Carly Mill shows off one of her products, a collaborative piece with another local artist

Clarence Valley entrepreneur Carly Mill shows off one of her products, a collaborative piece with another local artist Jenna Thompson

ON the surface, it might look like an old-fashioned craft fair. But deep down, Valley Made is a marketplace for entrepreneurs to reap the economic benefits of their own creativity.

No longer is it a quaint leisure activity, but a popular enterprise that, with a bit of marketing and business know-how can evolve into a full-time job.

Youngest stallholder, 11-year-old Annalise Gazzard from Hey Girl had already sold half of her jewellery stock two hours in to the event.

"The most popular item has been the charms," she said.

"I think because you can put them anywhere really; on a keychain, or wear them as a necklace."

Miss Gazzard said she had plans to reinvest half of the day's takings into buying more supplies to continue her small business.

"I already have a Facebook page so people can buy my earrings and charms on there if they can't get them here," she said.

Meanwhile, across the auditorium, Carly Mill from GorgeousbyCarly said she found local networking with events such as this, coupled with online marketing was the best option for selling her jewellery.

"Instagram is probably my biggest platform for networking and showing off my products," she said.

"I've got nearly 9,000 followers."

Behind Sandra Gazzard's Belle Lumiere candle and soaps stall was work experience student 13-year-old Alexi Pitt who said Valley Made gave her the opportunity to pick up crucial skills in business.

"It's fun working here because I'm learning how to handle money, how to talk to people I don't know and try to sell them a product they will like," she said.

Ms Gazzard has been mentoring Miss Pitt for the last three market events where she has passed down important aspects of running a business.

"She taught me how to keep count on how many products there are and how many are sold so I can do a stocktake," Miss Pitt said.

"One day, I would like to open up my own shop and sell soaps and candle products specifically for teenagers."

Photos View Photo Gallery