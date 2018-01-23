How this teenager became the boss

A TEENAGER with five years experience working in the fast food industry is set to become the restaurant manager at the new McDonald's in Camira.

Like many other young people entering the workforce for the first time, Baylee Templeton started earning cash by serving hungry customers at the Redbank Plaza McDonald's when he was only 14 years old.

"I started working at McDonald's because I wanted to meet new people," he said.

"I have worked at a few stores in Ipswich, including Brassall, before I came to work in the Springfield area.

"I started working on the front counter and I would always go out of my way to help the customers.

"My restaurant manager at the time saw the potential in me, so they decided to put me out the back in the kitchen and began training me up.

"Shortly after I was made a crew trainer and I remember thinking wow, I could really make something out of this."

Baylee Templeton will be the restaurant manager at the new Camira McDonalds. Rob Williams

The 19-year-old has worked his way through many of the training modules and courses which McDonald's offer to their crew, and he feels well equipped to take on his new role.

When the new Camira restaurant opens in October, he will be responsible for the food quality, safety and training of his 80 employees.

"My role at Camira as the restaurant manager will be overseeing the team there and to help develop their skills to get them to be where they want to be in the company," he said.

"I will also be be helping those managers get their rosters right, and ensuring our customer service quality is at a high level."

While heading to university is a common pathway for school leavers, Baylee, who graduated from Woodcrest State College, said he was keen to focus on his career and ensure the success of the new store over the next couple of years.

While some people might look down on a full time career in the fast food industry, Baylee's promotion to restaurant manager will see him earn more than most university graduates make in their first few years in their desired fields.

He said a career at McDonald's could set you up for life.

While he might choose to continue his higher education later on in life, he hoped his rise through the company would see him become a role model for other young people who wished to make their way up the corporate ladder.

"The opportunities are there for anyone who wishes to take them," Baylee said.

"All you need to do is work hard.

"At the end of the day, you are the only one to hold back your own development so if you want it, it's yours.

"McDonald's has some of the best training programs in the world, so you are set to learn a lot of valuable skills."

Lisa Mackintosh, who owns the four McDonald's restaurants in the Greater Springfield region (Springfield Lakes, Orion, Augustine Heights and now Camira), said she knew Baylee was the right person for the job.

"Baylee has been with us for a long time and he was wanting that development.

"We didn't tell him straight away about this position, because we wanted to make sure that Baylee achieved all the goals he set out to achieve.

"It was very clear Baylee was ticking all those boxes, and his performance reviews were excellent. It really was a one horse race."

The new Camira McDonald's is under construction next to the roundabout on old Logan Rd, Nev Smith Dr and Springfield Pkwy.

The restaurant is expected to open in the last week of October.