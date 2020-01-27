How to avoid those vagina avocados

DON'T want to see stories about risqué avocados or post-baby sex lives on our Facebook page? Here's how to get rid of them.

Firstly, some background: the non-local stories you see posted onto The Daily Examiner's page aren't generated by the Grafton editorial team and we try our best to remove the worst of them when we see them.

These stores often pop online after hours, and can sometimes slip through our net. So here's where you can take charge. Just ignore them.

Your lack of interaction is key to ensuring these stories eventually disappear from your newsfeed.

Facebook's algorithm only recognises interactions in a simplified form. So even if you write a cranky comment underneath the story post, Facebook won't recognise it is a negative interaction.

Instead, it will only count it as "engagement". The more you comment on these posts, the more Facebook thinks you're interested in them and they start to curate your newsfeed with more and more of these stories.

Don't click, post or share these irrelevant stories but do hide them. If you want to see more local stories, start to interact with as many of those as you can, be it clicking to read them, commenting or sharing them to friends.

After a while, you'll start to see more local stories appearing on your newsfeed and less about strange fruit and bedroom stories.

Hope this helps alleviates the problem.