How to be spooky and sing like a man

Spooky Men's Chorale masterclass:

A WORKSHOP for men of all genders to learn how to sing like men was how The Spooky Men's Chorale introduced their masterclass at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

A very spooky, very talented man, Mark Dastoli, said they were focusing on different styles of singing and ways to use your voice at the masterclass.

"A lot of the work we perform is inspired by Georgian singing ... so there are sort of a few techniques that we talk about, we get people moving and teach a couple of our songs and a Georgian song," he said.

"(We want people to walk out of the class with a) sense that anybody can sing and when you're in a big group it's easy and fun, and that there are lots of different styles and you can do some very beautiful stuff with some quite easy arrangements."

To break everyone in at the masterclass, the spooky men were encouraging people to talk to one another while using the full range of their vocal abilities.

On Friday night, The Spooky Men's Chorale sang to hundreds in the Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton.

As the young and old filtered into the class on Saturday morning, they raved about the concert the night before, eager to learn from the masters of spooky.

"We were having a good time," Mr Dastoli said.

"I think there was a small number of people who knew of us before hand but for the vast majority that was the first time they'd seen us.

"I think for people it's a pleasant surprise, they don't know what they're in for and it quite a mixed bag, there are some beautiful songs and then there is some silly stuff."

The Spooky Men's Chorale are at the end of their tour through Northern NSW and Mr Dastoli said they were really enjoying the experience.

"We have been through Grafton in the past, last time we went to Woodford for instance, we came down through Brisbane and NSW on the way home to do a few shows," he said.

"But it's been great to see a few new towns and some new audiences and it's been good fun, we'd love to come back again."