How to become a Rural Fire Service volunteer

Clarence Valley District members were involved in the annual NSW Rural Fire Service Region North Exercise held at Glen Innes.

Clarence Valley District members were involved in the annual NSW Rural Fire Service Region North Exercise held at Glen Innes. NSW RFS Clarence Valley District

TRAINING and recruitment is now the focus for Rural Fire Service crews across the Clarence Valley as we move away from the warmer months..

The official end of the bush fire danger period spells the start of the recruitment phase, with a wide variety of roles and flexible training options.

Wherever people reside, there's sure to be a local brigade not too far away to get involved with. Flyers will start to appear in various locations across the Valley.

People interested in volunteering can find out more information via the NSW RFS Clarence Valley District Facebook Facebook or contact the Clarence Valley Fire Control Centre on 6644 5135.

Clarence Valley District members were involved in the annual NSW Rural Fire Service Region North Exercise held at Glen Innes. NSW RFS Clarence Valley District

Region North Exercise at Glen Innes

A TOTAL of 41 Clarence Valley District Rural Fire Service members converged on Glen Innes for the recent Region North Exercise.

The exercise attended by 350 people from across the north of the state and southern Queensland was a great opportunity for members to refine and update their skills, as well as build valuable working networks with like minded people from across the entire region.

March signals end of BFDP period

The end of March signals the official end of the bushfire danger period (BFDP) in the Clarence Valley. Fire permits are no longer required. However, all members of the public must still abide by the law when conducting hazard reduction burns outside of the BFDP.

Even though a fire permit is no longer a requirement, residents must still notify their neighbours and the local fire control centre on 6644 5127 at least 24 hours before burning.

People should also check whether they need a Bush Fire Hazard Reduction Certificate, and have sufficient equipment to control and contain the fire to their property.

Despite these milder conditions, there is always the potential for fires to threaten life, property and the environment if not managed correctly, and local communities should not become complacent to the danger of bushfire.

Now is an ideal time to start to develop or update your bushfire survival plan. Your local fire station or fire control centre can provide advice on how to safely undertake hazard reduction work, and how best to prepare yourself, your property and your family for the next bush fire season.

Further information can be obtained by contacting your local fire control centre on 6644 5135.