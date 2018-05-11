Genius tip that chills white wine in 3 minutes

Menu
There's a way to get your wine the perfect temperature in just three minutes
by Josie Griffiths
THERE'S nothing worse than a lukewarm glass of wine on a hot summer's day, but sometimes you just can't be bothered to wait for it to chill.

Now one wine master sommelier (that's a wine expert to you and me) has revealed how to chill your white or rosé down in less than three minutes, and it's genius advice - using something we ALL have in our cupboards.

Brian McClintic told My Domaine the secret is an ice bath with plenty of salt, which he says "works like a charm".

He added: "The full bottle should be submerged. It's hard to say how much salt, let's just say a liberal amount.

"What happens is the bottle is encased in ice and therefore comes down in temperature much more quickly."

So what's the science behind it? Basically, salt reduces the freezing point of water, meaning the liquid becomes ice cold without solidifying.

 

All you need is an ice bucket and salt.
Some of us resort to sticking a bottle of vino in the freezer - but this trick is even more effective, because liquids are better at transferring heat than gases like air.

In order to cool the wine, the heat from the bottle needs to be transferred to its surroundings and, no matter how many cubes you pack in, there will always be some pockets of air around the ice.

But, if you add water, the liquid flows into these pockets and makes direct contact with the wine bottle - instantly absorbing its heat.

 

The salt cools the water without freezing it, because water cools wine better than ice.
The ice's job is to cool the water that's cooling the wine bottle, not to directly cool the bottle, and adding salt lowers the temperature even further - without freezing it.

It's the same logic we use to ice roads when they're icy.

To speed things up even more, give the bottle a spin when it's underwater - to mix up the warmed water.

We hope this trick comes in handy this weekend.

If you really want to impress your mates, chill your white or rosé to 13 degrees Celsius, and your red to 18 degrees.

This article originally appeared In The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

